Morocco coach Walid Regragui takes full responsibility for team's AFCON 2023 exit

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has accepted full responsibility for his team's surprising elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Atlas Lions were defeated by South Africa in the round of 16, with a score of 2-0 on Tuesday night in San Pedro.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Regragui acknowledged that his team had plenty of opportunities to score, but failed to convert them. "We could have maybe settled the game in the first half, but at this level, you get immediately punished for any chance you waste," he said.

The coach also lamented his team's missed penalty opportunity, which occurred with only five minutes left in the game. Achraf Hakimi, who took the penalty shot, hit the crossbar instead of the back of the net. "The penalty hurt us a lot, and surely we didn't do everything that is required, but I take full responsibility," Regragui admitted.

Despite the disappointing loss, Regragui remained optimistic about his team's future. "We have a young squad, and we will learn from this experience. We will work hard to improve and come back stronger," he said.

Morocco's elimination from AFCON 2023 has been met with shock and disappointment among fans and analysts alike. The team were considered one of the favourites to win the tournament, thanks to their strong performances, including reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, and their impressive roster of players. However, their failure to convert scoring opportunities and their mistakes in critical moments ultimately proved costly.