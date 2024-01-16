Morocco coach Walid Regragui urges players to focus on AFCON despite 2022 World Cup success

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui has delivered a clear message to his team urging them to set aside their past success at the 2022 World Cup and concentrate on the task at hand in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With their first game against Tanzania looming on Wednesday, Regragui emphasised humility and deliberate focus as key elements for success in the ongoing tournament.

The memories of Morocco's impressive semi-final run in the 2022 World Cup still resonate, but Regragui is keen to instill a distinct tone for their AFCON campaign. Despite the monumental expectations following their World Cup exploits, the coach stressed the importance of humility and approaching each match with a fresh mindset.

“The first match is often important. We are going back to get the three points and ideally start the competition,” stated Walid Regragui.

In a bid to manage expectations and maintain a focused mindset, Regragui highlighted the need to forget about the World Cup achievements.

He emphasised that there is no given status in AFCON, and everything can change rapidly. The coach encouraged his players to approach the tournament with a humble mindset, recognizing that a bad state of mind could make the matches more complicated.

“We must forget the World Cup. There is no status here. Everything can change. We must be humble. If we come in with a bad state of mind, the match will prove more complicated. I have confidence in my players,” added Regragui, expressing trust in the team's abilities to navigate the challenges of the AFCON tournament.

The Atlas Lions are hoping to clinch their first title having only won it in 1976.