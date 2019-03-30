Morocco FA signs partnership agreement with Qatar FA to boost football

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Qatar Football Association to promote football development in the two countries, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The deal which was signed on Friday provides for strengthening cooperation and partnership in the fields of refereeing, training of national teams and organizing friendly matches between the national teams and club sides of both countries.

President of the Qatar Confederation Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani signed the deal on with Fawzi Lekjaa on the sidelines of the African Super Cup hosted by Al Gharafa Football Club at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha.

The agreement also provides for the use of sports facilities in both countries to help in the preparation of national teams in all stages from the youth sides to the first team.

The possibility of friendly matches between all of national teams of both countries as well as club sides seeking different training environment for pre-season or mid-season preparation was also embedded in the contract.

A joint committee will be put in place by both federations to get the agreement to work properly as both nations seek to establish themselves in the world game.

Qatar will be hosting the 2022 World Cup and it is keen on using the opportunity to establish the country as a football hub while Morocco is also seeking to boost football in their country.

The African Super Cup match, which was held for the first time outside the African continent, between the Raja Casablanca and the Tunisian team, ended with a deserved 2-1 victory for the Moroccan team.