Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou nominated for "FIFA Best" trophy of the year

Morocco star Yassine Bounou, after proving himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the World with his exploits at the just-ended World Cup in Qatar is in the run for a FIFA prize.

The 31-year-old was outstanding for the Atlas Lions as he helped them to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup becoming the first and only African country to go that far in the history of the tournament.

Bounou won two man of the match awards in the games against Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and was also instrumental in the group stage matches against Croatia and Canada.

He became the first African goalkeeper to keep three clean sheets in the history of the World Cup.

The Sevilla FC goalkeeper has been listed among the seven candidates for the "The Best" trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2022, awarded by FIFA.

Bounou was named the best goalkeeper in the Spanish Primera La Liga last season adding to his impressive performance at the global football event.

The other six goalkeepers in the running to succeed the Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, winner of the 2021 edition, are Alisson Becker (Brazil), Thibault Courtois (Belgium) and Dominik Livakovic (Croatia).

The others are Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Mike Maignan (France) and Manuel Neuer (Germany), says FIFA.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be awarded on February 27, 2023, the same source points out.

They will reward achievements from August 8, 2021, to December 18, 2022, says FIFA.