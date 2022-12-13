Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou pops up on the radar of Real Madrid after World Cup heroics

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid following his splendid performances at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Sevilla shot-stopper has been in outstanding form for the Atlas Lions, leading the North Africans to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

His penalty shootout saves against Spain ensured Morocco stunned the 2010 world champions.

Following his display at the tournament, Real Madrid are set to make a move for the goalkeeper in the winter transfer window.

The European champions are looking for a goalkeeper who will provide competition to first-choice Thibaut Courtois.

Bounou, who was born in Canada, started his career with Wydad Casablanca before moving to Spain to join Atletico Madrid.

He spent some time on loan at Real Zaragoza before joining Sevilla in 2019.

He has since been Sevilla's first-choice shot-stopper and was named the best goalkeeper in Spain last season.