Morocco join Spain and Portugal in bid to co-host 2030 World Cup

Morocco have put forward its bid to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, marking the nation's sixth attempt to host the prestigious event.

The trio's proposal would make Morocco the first North African country to host World Cup matches. Ukraine was initially set to co-host the tournament but had to pull out due to internal reasons.

The Spanish, Portuguese, and Ukrainian bid faced opposition due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but UEFA supported the bid as an opportunity to aid the country's reconstruction efforts.

Recent missile attacks and the arrest of the Ukrainian FA president Andriy Pavelko have, however, made it less likely for the country to be a venue for group-stage games.

Morocco's bid faces stiff competition from a combined bid from Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, who have also prepared their own bid for the tournament's centenary celebrations.

The decision will ultimately lie with FIFA, who will make the final call on who will be awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.