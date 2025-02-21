Morocco might be relying on outdated information about us – Black Queens goalkeeper

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan has expressed confidence in Ghana’s readiness ahead of their international friendly against Morocco on Friday, February 21, at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca.

The match marks the team’s first outing under new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren and their first competitive action since facing Japan in July last year.

Konlan believes Ghana has an edge over the Atlas Lionesses and is optimistic about delivering a strong performance.

“We're confident in our abilities and believe we have an advantage over Morocco. They might be relying on outdated information about our playing style, which could work in our favor,” she told the GFA media team.

“We're ready to take them by surprise and make the most of this opportunity,” she added.

The Black Queens have been training under Bjorkegren and his assistants, Sampson Charles and Anita Wiredu, over the past few days in Morocco. Konlan noted the positive impact of the new technical team.

“The training sessions have been great, and we've seen positive changes compared to our previous coach. The new systems and tactics are exciting, and we're enjoying the challenge,” she said.

Ghana will be looking to make a statement as they continue preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The match against Morocco kicks off at 17:00 GMT.