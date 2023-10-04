Morocco qualify for 2030 World Cup

Morocco has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African nation to secure a place in the 2030 World Cup, even without participating in any qualifiers. This remarkable feat was made possible due to Morocco's successful bid to co-host the tournament alongside Spain and Portugal.

The North African nation had previously made multiple attempts to host the continental showpiece, and FIFA has now granted them the opportunity to co-host this historic tournament, commemorating the centenary since the inaugural World Cup held in 1930 by Uruguay.

Morocco, Portugal, and Spain emerged victorious in the bidding process, prevailing over competition from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, who sought to host the tournament, particularly to honour South America - where it was first held.

Nonetheless, FIFA have allowed the South American trio to host the initial games at home before transitioning the tournament to the three countries designated as hosts.

This groundbreaking announcement is a significant achievement for African football, with Morocco becoming the second African nation to host the World Cup, following South Africa's hosting in 2010.

This development also means that out of the 48 teams set to compete, six countries have already secured their places in the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting and historic event.