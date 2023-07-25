Morocco to host CAF Awards for second time in a row

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Morocco as the host of this year's CAF Awards, marking the North African country's second consecutive hosting of the prestigious event.

According to a statement released on CAF's website, the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 11.

Last year's successful event held in Rabat, Morocco, saw Senegal's inspirational forward, Sadio Mane, and Nigeria and Barcelona's top striker, Asisat Oshoala, claim top honours.

The forthcoming CAF Awards are expected to feature some of the finest stars in African football, and fans can look forward to celebrating the achievements of these outstanding players.

The specific host city and detailed schedule for the event will be announced by CAF at a later date. For now, football enthusiasts can anticipate an unforgettable evening dedicated to recognizing and honouring the exceptional talents within African football.

The period under review for the awards spans from September 2022 to June 2023, capturing an extraordinary chapter in the history of African football.

In the 2022 edition of the CAF Awards, Sadio Mane was crowned the Best Men's Player of The Year, while Asisat Oshoala claimed the Women's Player of The Year title, showcasing their incredible contributions to the sport.

Football fans across the continent eagerly await the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony, which promises to be a grand celebration of African football excellence.