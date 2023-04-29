Morocco U-17 to participate in the 2023 AFCON in Algeria

Morocco will participate in the upcoming 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a diplomatic dispute with neighbouring country Algeria threatened their participation.

Earlier this year, the country's insistence on flying directly to the host country prevented them from competing in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The country's football federation, FRMF, had previously threatened to withdraw from the U-17 Afcon if they were not allowed to fly directly to Algeria for the tournament.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Dr Patrice Motsepe intervened and resolved the standoff, allowing the Atlas Cubs to fly directly from Rabat to their group base in Constantine.

The FRMF will use a FIFA-sponsored private plane to transport the team to the tournament, as reported by footy-ghana.com.

The U-17 Afcon is set to begin this weekend in Algeria, with the Moroccan team scheduled to play their first match against Nigeria. In Group B, Morocco will also compete against Zambia and South Africa.

This is a significant development for Morocco's young players who will be eager to showcase their talents on the international stage. With the standoff now resolved, they can focus on their preparations for the tournament and hope to make a strong impression against tough opposition.

The U-17 Afcon is a highly competitive tournament that brings together some of the best young players on the continent. For the Atlas Cubs, it represents an opportunity to gain valuable experience and demonstrate their potential for the future.