Morocco's Walid Regragui named CAF's Best Coach of the Year 2023

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has been recognised as the best coach in African football after leading his team to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar.

The 48-year-old coach was awarded the CAF Best Coach of the Year award for the men's category at Monday's ceremony in Marrakech, beating out stiff competition from Senegal's Aliou Cisse and Algeria's Abdelhak Benchika.

Regragui's impact on Morocco's football team has been nothing short of remarkable. Appointed by the Morocco Football Federation just three months before the World Cup, he quickly turned the team around and led them to victory against powerhouse nations like Belgium and Spain.

His tactics and leadership helped the Atlas Lions become the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup, a feat that has earned him widespread praise and admiration.

The coach's success with Morocco is not surprising, given his previous accomplishments. He led Wydad Casablanca to victory in the CAF Champions League earlier this year, and his reputation as a brilliant tactician and leader has only grown since then.

Regragui's achievements are particularly notable because he has achieved so much in such a short period. He took charge of Morocco's national team just three months before the World Cup, and yet he was able to transform them into a cohesive unit that performed brilliantly on the biggest stage in international football.