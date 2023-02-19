Mortal remains of Christian Atsu to arrive in Accra on Sunday night

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu will arrive in Accra on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The government is reportedly making arrangements to receive the body of Christian Atsu, who was a former player of the Black Stars team.

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February 2023,” a statement by the ministry said.

“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye,” it added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Christian Atsu.”

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday after being trapped under rubble for over 11 days in the aftermath of the Turkey earthquake.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.

The football world mourns the loss of Christian Atsu, a talented player and a beloved friend to many. May he rest in peace.