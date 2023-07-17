Moses Amarh declines GFA presidential contest, offers support to current administration

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Moses Armah says he has no interest in vying for the GFA Presidential seat in the upcoming election.

The current GFA President, Kurt Okraku, has announced his intention to seek re-election. Okraku will face competition from former GFA Vice President George Afriyie and former Western Regional FA Chief Kojo Yankah, who have also expressed their interest in the position.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Armah, who is the owner of Ghanaian champions Medeama, explained his decision, stating, "I have previously served as an executive member, and my current responsibilities are demanding. Therefore, I have no intention of contesting for the GFA Presidential seat."

Instead, he expressed his willingness to provide support and advice to the current administration.

The GFA Presidential election is scheduled to take place in October, and candidates will have to go through the nomination process before the final election.

As the race for the presidency intensifies, football stakeholders will be closely monitoring the campaigns and the candidates' plans for the future of Ghanaian football.

Armah's decision not to contest the election opens up the field for Okraku, Afriyie, Yankah and possibly other candidates to compete for the position.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to present their vision for the development and growth of football in Ghana, and it will be up to the delegates to decide who will lead the GFA in the next term.

In the meantime, Armah remains committed to supporting the current administration and providing his insights and guidance where needed.