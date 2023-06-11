Moses Armah: A hero in Tarkwa and Western region after Medeama league success

Moses Armah has become a hero not only in Tarkwa but throughout the Western region following Medeama's historic league success.

The Mauve and Yellow emerged champions after a comfortable 3-0 win over Tamale City at the Akoon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Armah's journey began in 2008 when he established Medeama as a Ghana Division Three League club. However, it was not until 2010 that the club made its first attempt to qualify for the Ghana Premier League, which unfortunately ended in failure.

Determined to see his club succeed, Armah made a strategic move by purchasing the now-defunct Kessben FC later that year. With the completion of the club's licensing process in December 2010, it was officially renamed Medeama Sporting Club in January 2011.

Over the course of the club's 15-year existence, Armah has made significant investments to propel Medeama forward. The team's league victory is the crowning achievement of their spectacular journey, which also saw them win the Ghana FA Cup twice. However, this triumph holds a special place in the hearts of the club and their supporters.

Throughout the years, Medeama have come close to claiming the league title but narrowly missed out on several occasions. The long-awaited victory is a testament to the unwavering commitment and determination of Armah, the players, and the entire club.

Armah's dedication and investment in Medeama have not only brought joy and pride to the city of Tarkwa but have also had a profound impact on the Western region. His vision and relentless pursuit of success have made Medeama a force to be reckoned with in Ghanaian football.

As the celebrations continue, Moses Armah stands as a revered figure, hailed as a hero for his unwavering support and dedication to the club. Medeama's league triumph is a testament to his vision and the culmination of many years of hard work and perseverance.