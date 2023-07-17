Moses Armah rallies support for Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

Medeama SC owner Moses Amarh has called for support from club owners for Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

Okraku is currently in the final year of his first term and has announced his intention to run for re-election at the recently concluded GFA Congress.

In an interview with Adom FM, Armah commended Okraku for his performance during his first term in office, stating, "Kurt is doing well. Being an FA President is not easy, but the administrative measures and initiatives he has implemented are commendable."

Parker urged all club owners to unite and support Okraku, expressing his belief that the GFA President's second term would be even better than his first. He emphasised the importance of providing constructive advice to help Okraku improve and stated, "All club owners should support Kurt. Let's advise him on areas where we think he can enhance his performance. We should all do our part, as we can't start afresh. His second term will be better."

The GFA elections are scheduled to take place later this year, and the Executive Council of the GFA announced during the congress that the roadmap for the elections would be released soon.