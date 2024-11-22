Moses Foh-Amoaning calls for unity amid Black Stars horrendous performances

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning has called for a united front amid Black Stars' uninspiring performances.

The senior national team has come under serious scrutiny following their horrendous performance in the just-ended 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The four-time African champions after six games played failed to win a single game and finished at the bottom in Group F.

Following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the AFCON tournament that will be held in Morocco next year, several calls have been made to dissolve the team and the technical team.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM, Foh-Amoaning emphasized the need for unity within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and across the nation in order to bring the team success.

He noted that only with collective cohesion could the Black Stars hope to turn their fortunes around.

"What we should do is that, we should do well to bring the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the whole nation together and that is the only way we can bring the Black Stars luck," he said.

Following the team's poor performances, a meeting was held on Wednesday to decide on the future of the head coach, Otto Addo.

However, a statement on Thursday, November 21 said a final decision will be made on Wednesday, November 27.

The Black Stars will now focus on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which will resume in March 2025 where they will take on Chad and Madagascar.