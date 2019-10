Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has confirmed talks with US Salernitana over new contract.

Odjer is in discussions to sign a two-year deal with the Italian Serie B side.

"We are talking about contract renewal with the company, I think this week or next is possible. I want to stay at Salernitana.”

Odjer — who played 15 times for the club last season will be hoping repay the club’s faith in the ongoing campaign.