Moses Odjer rues Salernitana's lack of mental stability after Perugia draw

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer has rued the side's lack of concentration in their 1-1 stalemate at home to Perugia in the Serie B at the weekend.

Christian Buoanaioto grabbed a 90th minute equalizer after Sofian Kiyine had scored the opener on 55th minute to share the spoils.

And the former Ghana international was left dejected by the side's lack of mental stability.

"After the advantage, we may have given up a bit, as happened with Frosinone. It is certainly a mental problem on which we must work on," he said

"We are competitive and I don't think big reinforcements are needed to aim for something important.

"This year I am managing to carve out my space. I am working harder and I hope to find some goals that can give important points to Salernitana."