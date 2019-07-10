GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Moses Odjer undergoes medical at Salernitana ahead of pre-season

Published on: 10 July 2019
Mosss Odjer

Moses Odjer underwent a routine medical tests at Italian Serie B side U.S Salernitana ahead of the commencement of their pre-season training. 

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Granata after failing to enjoy regular playing time last term.

But the former Tema Youth star quashed off the reports after posting his picture having a routine medical at the club's training centre to underline his commitment to the club ahead of the forthcoming season.

The 22-year-old joined the Stadio Arechi outfit from Catania during the 2014/15 season.

He made 17 appearances and registered one assist last season.

