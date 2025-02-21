Most Ghana Premier League stadia not qualified to host Division Two games – Adams Abdul Salam

Member of Parliament for New Edubease, Adams Abdul Salam, has raised serious concerns about the condition of Ghana Premier League venues, stating that most of them are unfit to host even Division Two League matches.

His remarks come in response to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis â€˜Nana Pooley’ Frimpong, who was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match at Nana Koromansah II Stadium on February 2.

The incident has intensified discussions around security and safety at football grounds across the country.

Further adding to the concerns, another violent incident was reported over the weekend during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Abdul Salam criticized the poor state of Ghana’s football infrastructure, particularly at Ghana Premier League centers.

“Most of our Ghana Premier League centers are not even qualified to host Division Two League games. Apart from the pitches not being in shape, the security lapses have been obvious but we all turn a blind eye to it.

“No leader from the Ghana Football Association or GHALCA can come and feign surprise about what happened in Nsoatre.”