Most local players go to Black Stars to take pictures and for the money - Charles Taylor

Ghanaian football icon Charles Taylor contends that local players called up to the Black Stars prioritize photo opportunities and financial gains over genuine competition with their foreign-based counterparts.

Expressing his concerns, Taylor highlighted the attitude of some local players, emphasizing that their focus on financial gains and social media stardom might hinder their impact on the national team.

"In the last seven years, although few local players have received Black Stars call-ups, we do not see their impact because they are not given opportunities. A key problem of many local players is when they are called, they are focused on money, taking pictures with the other senior players and announcing on social media that they were also present, which shouldn’t be their main goal," remarked Taylor on Happy FM.

While acknowledging the positive evolution of the local league, Taylor stressed the need for a shift in mindset among local players aspiring to join the Black Stars.

The football legend urged them to prioritize the opportunity to represent the national team over financial gains and social media recognition.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named 11 home-based players in the 55-man provisional squad for the tournament.