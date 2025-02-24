Most of the matches in the league are fixed – New Edubiase MP Abdul Salam Adams alleges

New Edubiase MP Abdul Salam Adams has made a shocking claim about the Ghana Premier League, alleging that most of the matches played are fixed.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com, Adams, who previously managed New Edubiase United, stated that some team owners know the scorelines before games even kick off. He also suggested that many referees accept bribes before officiating matches.

"General, if you look at the league over the years, I have been in the league. New Edubiase United, when we started from the second division, I was running the team till 2013 and I left for Canada. So we know the things that have happened in the league and reasons why the league has gotten to this point," he said.

He further alleged that only the first few matches of the season are truly competitive, but once teams start winning, behind-the-scenes "transactions" begin.

"The league matches, about 95% we watch in Ghana or play in Ghana, are fixed," he boldly claimed.