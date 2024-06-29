"Most of the players were relaxed"- Asante Kokoko midfielder Baba Yahaya on GPL struggles

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Baba Yahaya has blamed the lackadaisical attitude of players for the club's inability to compete for the Ghana Premier League title last season.

The Porcupine Warriors struggled in the just-ended campaign and were at a point flirting with relegation.

However, a late surge from the team saw them end the campaign in sixth place despite investing in several players before the start of last season.

“We failed to win the league because most of us (players) relaxed after arriving at Kotoko," he said in an interview with the club's media.

"I didn’t live up to the expectations of supporters because personally, I know what I can do but I hope from the second season onwards, I will live up to the expectations," he added.

Following their disastrous display last season, the club has parted ways with 21 players including Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala and captain Danlad Ibrahim.

The Porcupine Warriors have already started preparations ahead of next season after resuming training on Friday.