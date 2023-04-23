Mother beams with pride as 15-Year-Old daughter makes history in Ghana football

It was a proud moment for Mrs Hannah Ofori as she watched her 15-year-old daughter Augustina Ofori officiate a Women's Division One League match between Mfanteman Royal Ladies FC vs Assin Soccer Angels Ladies FC at the Mankessim Astro Turf.

The young referee had just made history as the youngest referee to officiate a professional match in Ghana, thanks to the Ghana Football Association's "Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy".

Augustina had always been passionate about football and had been playing for her school's team since she was seven years old. However, when she was introduced to refereeing at the age of 12, she found a new calling. She discovered that she had a talent for officiating matches and was quickly noticed by the Ghana Football Association.

The "Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy" was introduced by the Ghana Football Association to encourage young people to take up refereeing as a career. The policy aims to identify and nurture young talents in refereeing and provide them with the necessary training and support to become professional referees. The program has been a huge success, with many young referees like Augustina making their mark in the Ghanaian football scene.

As Augustina walked out onto the pitch, she felt a mix of nerves and excitement. She knew that she had prepared well for the match, but she also knew that she was making history.

The match was intense, with both teams playing their hearts out. Augustina remained composed and focused throughout, making fair and impartial decisions. At the end of the match, both teams congratulated her on a job well done.

Mrs Hannah Ofori beamed with pride as she hugged her daughter after the match. She knew that Augustina had worked hard to get to where she was, and she was grateful for the opportunities the Ghana Football Association provided for her daughter.