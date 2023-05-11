Mother of former Ghana goalkeeper Owusu Banahene speaks out about his arrest

Eno Serwaa, the mother of former Asante Kotoko and Ghana goalkeeper Maxwell Owusu Banahene, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding her son's recent arrest in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Crime Check TV, Serwaa stated that her son was immediately taken into custody upon his arrival in Ghana based on allegations made by a woman who claimed to have been defrauded by him.

"The lady who accused my son claimed she gave money to my son who was then in Australia. He was arrested the moment he got back to Ghana," Serwaa disclosed. The woman accused Banahene of defrauding her of GH₵6000 (Ghanaian cedis) by pretending to help her travel abroad.

"My son claims he doesn't know the lady, so how did she end up giving him money? The others who claimed to have been defrauded also said they don't know my son. But the lady kept insisting it was Banahene she sent the money to," Serwaa explained.

Serwaa added that she had to pursue the case herself after her son was transferred from Accra to Kumasi, where the alleged fraud took place.

The state eventually wanted to arrest the woman who made the accusations because the judge wanted to know how she managed to send money to someone she hadn't met before. "Since that day, the woman hasn't stepped in court again," Serwaa stated.

