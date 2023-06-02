Mother of new Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah dreams of son's success at top clubs

Regina Nuamah, the proud mother of Ernest Nuamah, a rising star in the Black Stars team, has expressed her ultimate aspiration of witnessing her son's football career flourish at renowned clubs like Chelsea or Real Madrid.

In an interview with Pepe Suarez, Regina disclosed her previous support for Chelsea but stated that their recent underwhelming performances had diminished her affection for the club. Instead, she now hopes that her son can showcase his skills at big-name clubs.

The 19-year-old has been making a significant impact at Danish club Nordsjaelland during the 2023 season. With an impressive 15 goals and four assists in all competitions, his talent and potential have been on full display.

"I used to be a fan of Chelsea but because they don't put up good performances anymore, I don't have a soft spot for them anymore. It is the big clubs that I want him to play for," Regina expressed, reflecting her desire for Ernest to reach the highest levels of the sport.

Regina's journey as a supportive parent has been an evolving one. Initially, she had reservations about her son pursuing a football career and emphasized the importance of education.

However, she recognised Nuamah's passion and skill, fully embracing his ambitions on the football field. The youngster was recently Player of the Spring in the Danish top flight.

Nuamah has been included in Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar this month, and he will also be in Morocco for the U-23 AFCON after played a key role in the Black Meteors qualification.