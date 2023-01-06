'Motivated' Black Galaxies ready to make Ghana proud- Captain Gladson Awako

Black Galaxies captain, Gladson Awako is confident of success in Algeria as the team prepares for the CHAN tournament which begins next week.

The home-based national team are making a return to the competition after missing the last three editions.

Awako, who is hoping to make history with his teammates, insists they are very motivated to make a mark in Algiers.

“We are all very motivated. The management is treating [well], they make sure whatever we need they are doing it for us and we the players are very motivated because we don’t need any than getting on the field and doing our work and also making the nation proud,” he told GFA's media team.

“This is the motivation that we can give to ourselves – being on the field and getting ourselves ready to showcase what we have.”

He adds that the team is well-composed and awaits their turn to take to the field against Madagascar in their opening game. We are calm and relaxed.

“We are just waiting for the day to get on the pitch and make sure we make our nation proud and each and everyone out there; make everyone proud and clean all the wrongs that happened and whatever that didn’t go well at the World Cup. We will make sure to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians," he added.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.