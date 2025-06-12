GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Motivated Golden Kick will give us a tough game in FA Cup final – Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Published on: 12 June 2025
The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, is anticipating a challenging encounter against Golden Kick in the final of the MTN FA Cup this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Coach Zito noted that Golden Kick’s motivation to defeat a top-tier side like Kotoko makes the match especially tricky.

“It’s going to be very difficult. Because in this competition, you see the smaller teams taking out the larger teams. The smaller teams motivate themselves going into games against the big teams, and that makes it very difficult.

“We beating them is nothing, but if they beat us, it’s something. So that’s the most difficult part of the match we are going to play,” Coach Abdul Karim Zito said in an interview with AKSC Media.

The much-anticipated final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 15.

The encounter will kick off at 5 pm at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

While Kotoko are favourites to win the FA Cup, Golden Kick are confident they can cause an upset to secure the Cup.

