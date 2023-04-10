MoTM Benjamin Bature reveals how Medeama experience helped King Faisal reach FA Cup semis

King Faisal striker Benjamin Bature has revealed how his experience as FA Cup winner with Medeama SC in 2015 was useful in motivating his side advance into the semifinals of the competition.

Faisal booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after edging out Aduana Stars on penalties on Sunday. Bature was a torment to the Aduana defense throughout the game and his equalizer pushed the game into extra time.

Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time through defender Stephen Anokye Badu. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for The Fire Boys in the 75th minute, but King Faisal succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time.

The extra 30 minutes failed to see any more goals, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout which King Faisal won by 3-1.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Bature said: “We told the guys that the atmosphere when reaching into the finals of the FA Cup is very very great and as a player you have to achieve something in such a way that you can say something about your career. So I just tell them that they have to fight hard and we will go to the semifinal to experience that.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante