MoTM Jonathan Sowah says Medeama win over Kotoko a huge statement in the title race

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has disclosed that their 2-0 victory over Kotoko makes them confident they can clinch the Premier title this season.

The Mauve and Yellow handed the Porcupines their first home defeat of the campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, March 26 2023.

Sowah, who was named Man of the Match for the game headed his team in front in the 13th minute of the game. Fordjour won a penalty which was expertly converted by Atinga in the 76th minute to secure all 3 points for the visitors.

The former Danbort FC striker believes victory over the defending champions makes the League title a possibility for the Tarkwa based side. Speaking to StarTimes after full time Sowah said: “We want to be in the Top Four or win the title. We came here with determination, a fighting spirit and love. We knew if we beat Kotoko here in Kumasi, the top spot is a done deal for us because Aduana drew today so for us after this Kotoko win we are eyeing the top spot.”

Medeama are currently in 4th position, three points behind league leaders, Aduana. They host Gold Stars at the Akoon Park on Wednesday, March 29 2023.