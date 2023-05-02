MoTM Prince Dogbe says Kotoku Royals' Theatre of Dreams choice came too late

Kotoku Royals midfielder Prince Kwame Dogbe netted a stoppage time equalizer for his team when they hosted league leaders Aduana at The Theatre of Dreams on Monday.

The talented young midfielder won the MVP award in their 1-1 draw against Aduana. Dogbe's 93rd minute free kick was deflected to beat Joseph Addo in post.

The Premier League debutants haven't lost at the Theatre of Dreams since adopting the grounds for their home matches in March. They have won three and drawn three of their six games at that venue.

Dogbe believes his team wouldn't be languishing at the bottom of the league standings if the decision to play in Dawu was made earlier. He told StarTimes: Sure, sure I think it would have helped us . We could have been 3rd or 2nd on the league standings. I think we don't deserve to be where we are because we work hard. We've improved in our last games."

Kotoku Royals are away to Great Olympics in a battle of the two bottom placed teams for their next game.

By Suleman Asante