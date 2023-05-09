MoTM Sam Adams unhappy after Karela draw, vows Aduana will 'fight' to win league title

Aduana Stars midfielder, Sam Adams was left dejected after Karela United held them to goalless draw on Monday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Ogya Boys blew the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league standings when they clashed with Karela for their Week 30 fixture.

The Pride and Passion came to Dormaa with a game plan which worked to perfection and managed to share the spoils with their host.

Despite creating numerous chances in the first half, the league leaders failed to convert.

Adams who won the MVP award was obviously unhappy with the outcome of the game. He told StarTimes: "I'm not happy because we couldn't win the game. We couldn't win and we draw. I'm not happy at all. We want to win the league and we have this results. I don't think it's very good for Aduana Stars, the whole family of Aduana Stars it's not good for us.

"It's better luck next time. We have to fight if we want to win the league. We hope to win the league and we are going to fight for the next matches. It's not lost. It's not lost until we finish the games."

Aduana's lead at the top has been reduced to just two points with Medeama in hot pursuit.

Their next league game is a trip to the capital to face Accra Lions.

By Suleman Asante