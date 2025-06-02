Motorbikes followed us on the way to the Police station - Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah has revealed that their team was followed by motorbikes while heading to the Police station to seek safety after Sunday’s league game.

The Ghana Premier League clash between Nations FC and Holy Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park ended prematurely after Nations FC walked off the pitch in protest of officiating decisions.

Nations FC were chasing their first league title, sitting four points clear at the top with two games left. Their opponents, Holy Stars, needed to avoid defeat to stay in the top flight.

Boakye Ansah said they headed to the Police station as a safety measure, but the officers refused to take their statement.

"If we didn't do what we did yesterday I am telling you we would be having a different conversation this morning maybe me speaking to you you will not get me to speak to this morning," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"When we drove our two buses from the stadium to the Police station because that was the safest place to go they followed us with motorbikes there was a black toyota tundra pickup also trailing our movement.

"When we got to the Police station they didn't even allow us to write our statement they said they wont collect any statement we should go. If you go to the Police station and the Police doesn't collect your statement what will you do you have to leave the town,"