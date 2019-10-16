Mourinho says he sees Michael Essien as a son

Former Chelsea and Man United coach Jose Mourinho has described his relationship with ex-Chelsea legend Michael Essien as a father and son relationship.

Mourinho brought Michael Essien from Olympic Lyon in 2005 for a fee of £26m which became a record fee.

He went on to become a firm favourite at Stamford Bridge, making over 250 appearances.

The Ghana international played his best football under Mourinho, where they later reunited at Real Madrid.

Mourinho was asked in an interview his relationship with the Ghana and Chelsea legend and he said,

"Son," said the man from Portugal, as quoted by BolaSport.com from the Daily Star.

Essien played for top sides in Europe such as Real Madrid, Ac Milan, Chelsea and Lyon