Moving to Fortuna Dusseldorf is one of the best decisions in my career- Kassim Adams

Defender Kassim Adams has revealed that moving to Fotuna Dusseldorf was one of the best decisions in his career.

The 24-year old Ghana defender is currently on loan from Bundesliga rivals TSG Hoffenheim, but has already become an integral member of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

“Going to Dusseldorf, a certain Lutz is there taking care of everything. They received me very well; the fans, the coaches, everyone," Adams told Footballmadeinnghana.com.

“The coach keeps speaking to me almost always and this is keeping me going. For me, going to Dusseldorf is one of the best decisions I have taken in my career,” he added.

Adams has made 7 Bundesliga appearances this season and has scored once for the Flingeraners.

He is expected to make the starting line up when Fotuna host champions Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon.