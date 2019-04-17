MoYS cautions Ghanaians against fake agents

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) in a statement has cautioned the public on fake agents fronting on behalf of the Ministry to convey Ghanaian supporters to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet signed by the Public Relations Officer Elvis Adjei-Baah the Sports Ministry has not contracted any agency or person to convey supporters to Egypt for the tournament on their behalf.

" It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Youth and Sports that, some disgruntled people are fronting for the Ministry as agents to convey Ghanaian fans to Egypt for the forthcoming AFCON tournament in June this year".

The Ministry wishes to state that there is no such arrangement between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and any agent or person or organisation.

"It should be known that, no individual Ghanaian will make payment should the Ministry decide to convey him/her to Egypt to cheer the Senior National team, the Black Stars in our pursuit of annexing the trophy.

"All perspective travellers for the tournament are advised not to deal with any person or persons or organization in this regard".