MoYS debunks reports on Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah meddling in GFA Presidential elections

The Ministry Of Youth and Sports has issued a statement to debunk reports indicating that Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is masterminding the banning of candidates for the Ghana FA Presidential elections in favor of Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Reports were rife in the local media that Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is interfering in the Ghana Football Association presidential elections which is yet to begin after Congress is held.

In the statement released and signed by the Communications Consultant, Ahmed Osmanu Halid stated that the only body charged to supervise the elections is the Normalisation Committee.

“The attention of the Youth and Sports Ministry has been drawn to widespread reportage, that the Hon. Minister is masterminding the banning of candidates for the Ghana FA presidential elections in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that, the Normalisation Committee has been given the mandate to organize and conduct elections for the new GFA executives and the Ministry has no way interfered in its activities.

It should also be made known that, the Hon. Minister is more focused on the outcome of the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco and the construction of the ten (10) multipurpose youth and sports centres across the country.

We therefore urge the public to ignore such information and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

The Ministry will like to assure the good people of Ghana of its mandate of developing the youth and enhancing the sporting image of the country.”