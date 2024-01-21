Mozambique coach confident of victory against Ghana in AFCON 2023 clash

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde believes that Ghana's Black Stars are feeling frustrated due to their lack of success at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both teams are currently winless and will face off in their final group match, with everything at stake for both sides.

In a pre-match press conference, Conde expressed his team's determination to win the match and eliminate Ghana from the tournament. "We will play at 200% to win this match," he said. "We know Ghana hasn't won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don't have a peace of mind, even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final."

Ghana's opening match resulted in a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, with a late goal conceded. Their second game against Egypt saw two errors leading to equalizers, resulting in a 2-2 draw. The Black Stars are currently third in Group B with one point from two games and must win against Mozambique to advance to the round of 16.

The pressure is on for both teams, with everything at stake in the final group match. Conde's comments suggest that Mozambique will be employing a high-intensity tactical approach to unsettle Ghana and capitalize on their perceived frustration. It remains to be seen whether Ghana can overcome their challenges and emerge victorious in the match.