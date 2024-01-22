Mozambique vs Ghana: Five things we learned as Ghana crush out of another AFCON

Ghana's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the final group game has highlighted several key aspects. The Black Stars, aiming for redemption after their previous early exit, faced disappointment again. Here are the notable observations:

Chris Hughton and Technical Team Under Scrutiny

The performance and results strongly suggest that the tenure of former Brighton manager Chris Hughton may come to an end following Ghana's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The team's lackluster displays, questionable player selections, substitutions, and overall tactics indicate a poorly coached side without determination.

Low Intensity After Opening Goal

Despite taking the lead with a Jordan Ayew free kick, the Black Stars seemed to lose momentum, struggling to match Mozambique's intensity. Hughton's introduction of the double pivot, especially after the injury to Majeed Ashimeru, failed to stem the pressure from Mozambique. Accumulating yellow cards, Ghana eventually squandered a 2-0 lead to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Jordan Ayew’s Heroics

Jordan Ayew, amid severe criticism, stepped up when needed, scoring a brace and bringing his total goals for the Black Stars to 21. His standout performance put him in place for the Man of the Match accolade, providing a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Double-Pivot Concerns

The loss of Majeed Ashimeru proved to be a significant blow, as Ghana struggled in both halves. Hughton's reliance on a defensive-minded double pivot, featuring underperforming players like Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Salis Samed, raises concerns about the team's adaptability and offensive strategy. Eventually his team wasnt able to defend as the team threw away a two-goal lead.

Andre Ayew's Farewell

The ongoing tournament signals the potential end of an era for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew. With the team unable to secure a win and Ayew's notable contributions, it may be a fitting time for the captain to bid farewell to international competitions especially after entering the hall of fame as one with the most appearances.