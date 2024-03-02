MP apologises to Asamoah Gyan over deliberate Uruguay penalty miss allegations

Ghanaian Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has offered apologies to Asamoah Gyan after alleging that the former striker deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay because his party wasn't in power.

The former Ghana captain has been associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after being appointed as a member of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Dafeamekpor, affiliated with the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stated on Friday that the penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup was deliberate on Gyan's part.

He accused Gyan of undermining the NDC government by missing the penalty, which resulted in Ghana failing to make history. Ghana would have been the first African side to reach the World Cup semi-finals if Gyan had scored.

Dafeamekpor's remarks faced significant criticism, but Gyan saw a different perspective, suggesting that perhaps the lawmaker was seeking an autograph.

However, Dafeamekpor has since expressed regret for his actions and issued an apology, writing on X, "The Black Stars and other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments."

Gyan had a distinguished football career, scoring a record 51 goals for Ghana, but he has transitioned into politics and is prepared for criticism.

In a recent statement, he indicated that he remains unfazed by criticism, noting his familiarity with it. "They have their own opinions. I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it,” Gyan told Joy News.

"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause."

He added: "I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.

"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…"

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football on June 20, 2023.