MTN AshantiFest Cup: 12 teams to compete for Ghc 20k prize money  

12 communities in the Ashanti Region will battle it for the ultimate prize in this year’s AshantiFest Cup 2021/Community Soccer being organized by MTN.

The competition forms part of activities to mark the AshantiFest celebrations this month.

According to the organizers, the event is aimed at rewarding customers in the region for their loyalty and support of MTN over the years.

" This competition forms part of the Ashantifest 2022 activities and it is our way of rewarding and engaging with our valued customers within and around the Ashanti Region for their continuous support to the MTN brand,".

Speaking at the virtual launch of the MTN Ghana 2022 AshantiFest, the General Manager of Northern Business District MTN Ghana, Nii Adotey Mingle said, “The MTN AshantiFest Cup 2021/Community Soccer was the first-time communities had participated in a soccer tournament as part the Ashanti fest activities.

“This year will be the second time running and the competition has been expanded to make room for more communities to participate. They include Asokore Mampong, Dichemso, Bantama and Asafo. The other competing teams are Tech, Abrepo, Suame, Asokwa, Aboabo, Tafo, Fante New Town and Kotei Deduako

“The final of the AshantiFest Cup will be played on 26th June 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. There would be cash prizes, airtime and souvenirs for the winners and outstanding players”.

The 12 teams participating in the competition will all receive an appearance fee of GHc 1,000 each.

The winner of the competition will take home GHc, 20,000, a trophy, medals, airtime and an appearance fee of Ghc 1,000.

The runner-up takes home GHc 10,000, medals, airtime and an appearance fee of GHc 1,000.