MTN FA Cup: Aduana Stars denies match fixing allegations against Tano Bofoakwa 

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars has denied allegations of match fixing against Tano Bofoakwa in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32.

In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com the Ogya lads stated it is not under investigation by the Ghana FA as reported by the local media and the game was played in the spirit of fair play.

"Our attention has been draw to media reports making rounds that our club played a purported fixed "game " against Tano Bofoakwa in our MTN FA Cup Round of 32 game on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

"These reports also contain a video of an unknown gentleman making such wild claims about the results of the match. We completely distance ourselves from it.

"Aduana Football Club would want to put it on record that we were not, are not and will not be involved in any match of convenience as it is against sporting integrity.

"The club is not under investigation by the Ghana Football Association with regards to the said game and will openly welcome one if the need be.

"We are focused on winning both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup. We are fully focused on preparations to play Accra Lions on Sunday", the statement indicated.