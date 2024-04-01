MTN FA Cup: Bofoakwa Tano reach semi-final after penalty shootout victory over Skyy FC

Ghana Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano defeated Skyy FC on penalties to reach the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup.

Elihaj Addai's thunderous strike in the 17th minute was cancelled by the leading scorer of the Division One Zone Two Andrews Cobbinah to force the game into penalties.

The topflight side made no mistake from the spot with Skyy FC failing to convert one of their penalties as they exited the competition.

They will now face the winner of the game between holders Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, in the other game Legon Cities will face Nsoatreman for a place in the final of the FA Cup.

Legon Cities defeated former winners Bechem United 1-0 to reach the semi-final with Nsoatreman FC eliminating Karela United.