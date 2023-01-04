MTN FA Cup Chairman explains rationale behind Round of 32 draw

MTN FA Cup Committee chairman Hon. Wilson Arthur has explained why the Round of 32 pairings saw teams from the same zone draw each group.

The fixtures will have holders Accra Hearts of Oak take on Dreams FC and Great Olympics clashing with Legon Cities in Group E.

Bibiani Gold Stars will host King Faisal while Asante Kotoko will travel to Benab in Group C.

Arthur said: “Two things: one is to generate local derbies. We love local derbies because that is where you get a lot of people patronizing the matches. People go to see the match because their brother is playing, their schoolmate is playing, somebody they know is playing”

“And two, we want to cut down the inconveniences, travel time.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante