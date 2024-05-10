MTN FA Cup chief attributes cedi depreciation to foreign sports coverage

MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman Wilson Arthur has attributed the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar to sports journalism's focus on foreign sports content.

Currently, the cedi is struggling, with nearly 15 Ghana cedis required to exchange for 1 dollar.

Arthur expressed his belief that over 75% of sports content in local media centres around European football, which he views as detrimental to the local economy.

He stated his concern during an interview on Oyerepa FM, emphasizing the need for a shift towards promoting local sports.

"The foreign sports content on our local media spaces is over 75% and that is the major reason why the cedi is performing poorly against the dollar and the media is largely part of this problem," Arthur remarked.

Amid these economic concerns, Arthur is looking forward to the upcoming FA Cup semi-final matches. The fixtures will see holders Dreams FC facing Bofoakwa Tano, while Legon Cities will square off against Nsoatreman FC.

Both games are scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, and Arthur hopes for a successful event.