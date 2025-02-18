MTN FA Cup: Clubs gear up for Round 16 games this weekend

The 2024/25 MTN FA Cup season will enter Round 16 this weekend with clubs geared up to battle for progression to the quarter-final stage.

Among the exciting matches that will be played, lower-division side Attram de Visser will host Premier League side Gold Stars FC at the Tuba Astro Turf on Friday, February 21.

On Saturday, Medeama SC will take on PAC Academy at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa in an interesting fixture scheduled for a 6 pm kick-off.

Before that game, record holders Accra Hearts of Oak will make a short journey to the Tuba Astro Turf to battle Golden Kick FC.

The other remaining four games will be played on Sunday, February 23.

In those games, Berekum Chelsea will take on Northern City at Golden City Park while Karela United host Young Apostles FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Premier League side Bechem United will also take on Techiman Liberty Youth at the Wenchi Sports Complex as True Democracy entertains Nania FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, the Round 16 game between Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wise has been postponed.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), a date will be announced for the clash later.