MTN FA Cup Committee considers Tarkwa TNA Park as venue for final

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Hon. Wilson Arthur, has suggested that the Tarkwa TNA Park could be the location for the final match of this season's tournament.

In an interview with Mining City Radio, Hon. Wilson Arthur indicated that if construction of the stadium is finished by the end of April, the Club Licensing Committee would have sufficient time to evaluate and sanction it.

Nevertheless, discussions with Medeama SC and local officials would still need to be held before a final verdict could be reached.

"The MTN FA Cup Committee is currently working on several matters, and if the stadium is completed on schedule, we may surprise you by selecting Tarkwa as the final match venue," Hon. Wilson Arthur stated.

"However, certain conditions must be met, including the completion of the stadium by the end of April to enable the Club Licensing Committee to approve it. We also need to negotiate with Medeama SC and local authorities."

The competition is currently in the quarter-final stage.

King Faisal vs Aduana Stars

Dreams FC vs Legon Cities

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Skyy FC

RTU vs Nsoatreman FC