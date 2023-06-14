MTN FA Cup final: Free entrance announced for women and children

Ahead of the much anticipated MTN FA Cup final to be played on Sunday, the organisers of the competition have announced the ticket prices for various stands declaring it free of charge for all women and Children under age 15.

The match will be played between Dreams FC and King Faisal , who unfortunately got relegated at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Still Believe lads won the FA Cup semi-final against Division One side Skyy FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the first time in their history with a 2-1 victory.

King Faisal FC on the other hand advanced to the final with a 3-2 victory over Nsoatreman FC in the semifinals on at the same venue.

The final which will be held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will kick off at exactly 3 pm.

While free access are granted to women and children men are encouraged to secure their seats with GHS10 to access the popular stand while persons who want to watch from the VIP session will have to pay GHS20.

“Expect another MTN FA Cup masterpiece football celebration event.

“Free gate for women, Children U15. Gate Fee - GhC 10 Popular Stand & GhC 20 VIP. Come early, let’s celebrate our passion,” the post said on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/MTNFACupGH/status/1669041926736080897?s=20