MTN FA Cup final: Hearts of Oak Coach targets FA Cup title after shambolic GPL season

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu is hoping to appease the fans by winning the MTN FA Cup title on Sunday against Bechem United.

The Phobians have a chance to defend their MTN FA Cup title at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when they face The Hunters.

Hearts of Oak have been in a poor run of form going into this final game of the 2021/22 season.

The Accra-based side lost 4-1 to Real Tamale United last weekend in the final game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League and missed out on top four. The team’s current form has not been impressive going into the final of the MTN FA Cup.

Coach Samuel Boadu has blamed injuries for the team’s poor run of form but is confident they can beat Bechem United on Sunday to win the FA Cup title.

Speaking after the game against RTU on Sunday he said, “We have to sit the players down and talk to them ahead of the final. The players are not happy about the scoreline as well as the technical team. The supporters are angry at us after this defeat. For now, we have to prepare well and go in for the trophy”.

Meanwhile, Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle believes his team can ensure that Hearts of Oak finish the campaign trophyless.

Mingle indicated the team is well prepared to face The Phobians.

“Preparations for the game are ongoing, we don’t want to put pressure on the boys. We have played with them in the league so the playing body knows them well, therefore we are doing normal preparation towards the game.”

“We won’t write them off as a result of their poor run of form currently. Hearts of Oak are no pushovers. Surely, we are winning on Sunday so I will urge all fans of Bechem to come to the stadium and support us lift the trophy.”, he added.

The team that wins the MTN FA Cup will qualify to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.