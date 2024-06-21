MTN FA Cup final: Mgt C'tee member Frank Nelson invites fans for free viewing at University of Ghana Stadium

As anticipation builds for the 2024 MTN FA Cup final, Management Committee member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has announced that fans will have the opportunity to watch the match for free.

The final, which features Bono rivals Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

In a recent interview with CitiSports, Nwokolo extended an invitation to all football enthusiasts to attend the match and enjoy an exciting day of football. "So we are just asking everybody to come on Sunday, have a good time. I mean, Legon is not a difficult location to come," he said. "So you get there, you see a game and we are giving free tickets. Come and watch, come and patronize it."

Nwokolo emphasized the significance of the MTN FA Cup and encouraged fans to take advantage of this unique opportunity. "This is one of the biggest tournaments. Come and watch. Yeah, we're inviting you to come and watch."

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, who played to two draws in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League, vie for the coveted title. Adding to the drama, Bofoakwa Tano will be looking for redemption after being relegated to Division One, while Nsoatreman FC finished the season in an impressive fifth place.

The University of Ghana Stadium is expected to be filled with passionate fans eager to witness this exciting clash between the Bono rivals.